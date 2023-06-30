(WAND) — The National Weather Service has confirmed 5 tornadoes in central Illinois from Thursday's derecho.
NWS said that in some cases, winds were in excess of 80 MPH.
An EF2 in Chatham was the strongest but there were also EF1s in Lincoln, Kincaid/Sharpsburg, Waynesville/Wapella, and just north of Taylorville.
The Chatham tornado hit winds of 120 MPH at its peak. Most of the damage path was EF1 intensity damage with the worst damage occurring near the start at the intersection of Curran Rd. and Spaulding Orchard Rd. Large sections of roof were removed from a home near this intersection.
Lincoln's tornado hit a peak of 100 MPH and began near the Eaton Plant along the Lincoln Parkway. Its greatest strength occurred as it downed large electrical poled near Exit 133 on I-55. The tornado passed within two miles of the NWS Office in Logan County.
The Sharpsburg tornado maxed out at 95 MPH. It touched down just east of Sangchris Lake State Park and lifted just southwest of Sharpsburg.
The Waynesville/Wapella tornado hit a peak of 100 MPH and touched down in far eastern Logan County before crossing into DeWitt County. A farm building collapsed near the intersection of Thorps Rd. and South Rd. Extensive tree damage occurred in Wapella, with some home damage as well.
Taylorville's tornado also maxed at 100 MPH and touched down near the intersection of E. 1700 North Rd. and Nn 1250 East Rd. This largely caused tree damage but a home was damaged northeast of Taylorville.
Learn more about the EF scale from the National Weather Service website.
Copyright 2023. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.