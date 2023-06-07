RANTOUL, Ill. (News-Gazette) — One person was killed Wednesday afternoon in Rantoul in an officer-involved shooting.
Rantoul Police Chief Tony Brown confirmed there had been one fatality.
He said a police officer was involved in the incident that happened in the area of Belle Avenue in northwest Rantoul. The officer was not wounded.
It marks the second officer-involved fatal shooting in Rantoul this year.
In February, a former Chicago man, Azaan Lee, 21, died from wounds after he was shot in the left leg as he struggled with officers Jose Aceves and Rikki McComas for a weapon that Lee possessed.
The shooting took place near the intersection of North Ohio Avenue and West Belle Avenue after officers had responded to a report of a stolen vehicle. No officers were injured in that shooting.
No wrongdoing was found by the officers.
Additional details when they become available.
