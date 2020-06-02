DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Updated guidelines for visiting conservation areas were released by Macon County Conservation District officials Tuesday.
The following rules are in place as of the start of June as Illinois moves to Phase 3 of the governor's Restore Illinois plan:
- All conservation areas (Rock Springs Conservation Area, Fort Daniel Conservation Area, Friend Creek Conservation Area, Sand Creek Conservation Area and Griswold Conservation Area) are still open. Visitors are asked to keep following social distancing guidelines.
- Pets are allowed on trails, but must be leashed at all times.
- Outdoor restrooms are now open at conservation areas. Drinking fountains and playgrounds are still closed.
- The public can check the status of trails by visiting this link and looking under "News & Announcements". Trails will sometimes close due to flooding.
- For conducting office business, Rock Springs Nature Center is open by appointment. People can make an appointment to come in person if they can't make an activity transaction by phone or online. Appointments can be scheduled by calling (217)428-7708. A person must wear a mask to enter the building "if they can medically tolerate doing so", per conservation district leaders.
- Friends Creek Campground is open, with the exception of the single large group campsite.
- Pavilions at conservation areas are again available for rent. The maximum number of people has been reduced to 10.
- The annual Summer Concert Series is expected to be streamed live on Facebook starting Sunday, June 7 at 7 p.m. The Macon County Conservation District Facebook page can be found here.
Click here for more information from the Macon County Conservation District.
