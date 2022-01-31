MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) - The Catholic worker community in Coles County is preparing to build new housing for women and children in Mattoon.
Father John Titus said The St. Mary's House will be more than just a shelter.
"It's a temporary, a transitional place for women and children that they can live and kind of get back on their feet in a community, family type environment where they can stay for as long as they need to really until they are ready to move on," Titus said.
The new house will have three bedrooms and house three families at a time. This will give families an opportunity to figure out their next steps.
"The bottom line was that they wouldn't have any more money next month than they do this month, so this again was an opportunity for them to have a place where they could continue to save money, continue to look for a job, continue their education," said Titus.
After the community saw the success of a similar women's home in Charleston, they see the importance of more housing in the county.
"The community is very supportive; they see the need for this and we're so grateful for all the volunteers the high school college students who are a part of this and folks from the community. It's just amazing. People see the need and know that this is a very worthwhile endeavor," Titus said.
The group's most recent fundraiser raised $12,000 for the new home.
Construction of the new home is expected to begin this spring.
Anyone who wants to donate to this cause can send a check or money to:
The St. Mary's House
320 North 21st Street
Mattoon, Illinois
61938
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.