MAROA, Ill. (WAND) - U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis (R-IL) announced Friday that his legislation to honor fallen SPC Jeremy Ridlen, H.R. 3579, was signed into law this week.
The new law designates the United States Post Office at 200 E. Main Street in Maroa, IL. as the "Jeremy L. Ridlen Post Office.”
SPC Ridlen was born and raised in Maroa, IL, where he attended Maroa-Forsyth High School. He and his twin brother Jason attended Illinois State University where they signed up for the Illinois National Guard and were assigned to the 1544th Transportation Company based in Paris, IL. Their unit was activated in 2003 and deployed to Fallujah, Iraq, where Ridlen served as a gunner. On May 23, 2004, a truck rigged with explosives detonated next to his convoy. An ambush followed the explosion and small arms fire resulted in Jeremy being killed in action.
“As a member of the Army National Guard, Specialist Jeremy Ridlen gave the ultimate sacrifice in service of his country and we remain eternally grateful,” said Davis. “Designating this post office in honor of Jeremy will serve as a testament to his bravery and a reminder of all those who laid down their life for the United States of America.”
