(WAND) - New laws will require Illinois public schools to teach LGBTQ history and civics education to students.
One new law requires that students be presented with history lessons that include the contributions of members of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer communities before they graduate from eighth grade.
Another requires all public schools in Illinois to include at least one semester of civics education in sixth, seventh or eighth grades.
The civics curriculum will be required to include coursework on government institutions, current events, service learning and “simulations of the democratic process,” which mirrors a mandate that’s on the books for high school students.
