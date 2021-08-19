(WAND)- Including everyone- a new flag growing in popularity.
Have you seen this flag in your community or on social media? This new flag is called the Progress Pride Flag.
Introduced in 2017, the flag shows the traditional six rainbow colors. Added was the black and brown to represent people of color. While the pink, blue and white colors represent trans people.
The shape hopes to shift the focus to how important the issues represented on the left are.
"It's really great way to make sure that our whole community is represented," said Martha Mills, Board President at Uniting Pride of Champaign-Urbana, "and I think if we need to keep adding shapes and colors to it I think we absolutely should. I look forward to seeing new iterations of it always."
The arrow design is meant to convey the progress still needed and moving the representation forward. It is important to note the progress flag is not meant to replace the pride flag.
