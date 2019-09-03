DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Macon Resources, Inc. is getting a new opportunity making the new St. Louis Cardinals permanent Illinois license plates.
The plates are now available for order.
They feature the 'Birds on the Bat' logo. The plates were unveiled last month by Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White at Busch Stadium.
WAND News will be speaking with Amy Bliefnick, President/CEO of MRI about what this means for their organization.
MRI provides services that promote independence and growth for children and adults with disabilities.
You can order a plate by clicking HERE. You can order a random number, personalized, or vanity plate.
It will take about six weeks to get your plates in the mail after ordering.
“The Cardinals have built a strong legacy in the Metro East and throughout Illinois,” said White. “Fans now have the opportunity to express pride for their team on their vehicles while supporting public education in Illinois. It is my pleasure to have the St. Louis Cardinals organization take part in this meaningful program.”
Each license plate sale and renewal raises $25 for the Professional Sports Teams Education Fund and is earmarked for the Common School Fund, which supports public schools throughout Illinois.
The cost to purchase a random number Cardinals plate is $69. Pricing varies for vanity and personalized license plates.