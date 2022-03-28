NAPERVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Nicor Gas announced another $1 million is going to help people who may be struggling due to rising energy prices and inflation.
The company is making the added funds available to The Salvation Army's Shield of Caring program. Nicor contributed $5 million in October 2021 to The Salvation Army in order to help people impacted by global health and financial crises.
In five months, the organization has distributed $1 million of that amount, helping about 4,700 individual people and families.
“We know this is an extremely challenging time for our customers,” said Meena Beyers, vice president of business & community development at Nicor Gas. “From natural gas to groceries and gasoline, our customers are struggling with higher prices. Most of our employees are also customers, which means that their natural gas costs have also more than doubled in the last year. As a regulated utility, our prices are determined by the market, which is why it is so important to us to continue this partnership with The Salvation Army so we can provide some relief to those in need right now.”
Nicor Gas does not profit from the purchase price of gas, a press release said. The cost is passed to a customer without a mark up. Company leaders said the gas cost is currently making up about 75 percent of a residential customer's bill, with changing costs also impacted by factors such as market influence, weather and usage.
To apply for a Shield of Caring grant, Nicor Gas residential customers can apply online here. They can also call their local Salvation Army corps community center. The Shield of Caring Program builds on Nicor's existing Sharing Program in order to offer bill payment help to eligible residential customers who need assistance.
Copyright 2022. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
