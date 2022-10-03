WAVERLY, Ill. (WAND) — Officials are working to find out what caused a fire at a natural gas pipeline early Monday morning.
The Jacksonville/Morgan County Office of Emergency Management said first responders were called to Panhandle Road, which is south of Waverly, at about 12:30 a.m.
Officials quickly shut off the gas line and allowed the fire to burn out on its own. No injuries were reported.
Some residents were told to evacuate their homes while officials worked the scene, but have since been allowed to return.
The emergency management team, Waverly Fire Department and Energy Transfer are investigating the fire.
Fire departments from Morgan, Sangamon and Macoupin counties responded to the scene, along with law enforcement officials from Morgan County, Jacksonville, Illinois State Police and other surrounding counties.
