BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WAND) - Nonstop service to Detroit will be offered in a new partnership between Delta Airlines and the Central Illinois Regional Airport.
Flights will begin on Oct. 11, a press release from airport officials said. The five-day-per-week schedule will include one flight leaving Detroit at 4 p.m. eastern time and arriving in Bloomington at 4:17 p.m. central time, then leaving Bloomington at 5:10 p.m. central and reaching Detroit at 7:25 p.m. eastern.
Officials said flights will operate Sunday, Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday each week.
A big reason for this partnership is the need for Rivian, an electric vehicle manufacturer with a facility in Normal, to have access to service to and from Detroit, officials said.
More information about the new flights can be found in the release, which is attached to this story as a PDF document.
