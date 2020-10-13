(WAND)- According to ISP District 21, Troopers are on the scene of a multi-vehicle crash northbound on I-57, close to milepost 266.
Due to this, I-57 northbound is currently shut down at milepost 261 (Paxton), and traffic is being rerouted onto Route 45.
The roadway is expected to be shut down for approximately 2 more hours for crash reconstruction.
Anyone driving around the area is advised to seek an alternate route.
WAND will update this story as more information is released.
