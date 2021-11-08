DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - From now until Nov. 23, the Northeast Community Fund will be working to make sure no one goes without a holiday meal in Decatur.
Food Distribution Director Josh Perkins said they hope to give out 350 boxes of food a day.
"We're looking to do 3,500 boxes this year, so with the Judy Mason Foundation not doing their Thanksgiving anymore, we're looking to fill that void and make sure the community still gets plenty of food and (is) able to have a good holiday," Perkins said.
Since the Judy Mason Thanksgiving Basket Project ended in 2019, Northeast Community Fund stepped in to make sure no one went without a holiday meal.
"There's unfortunately a lot of people in the community that just need a little help. It's nothing against them, nothing wrong with it, it just happens to the best of us sometimes and we're just wanting to be that person to be there to help out," said Perkins.
New Decatur resident Stephanie Bates was one of the people who received a box today and said this is a blessing to people in need like her.
"It's a lifesaver. It really is, it's a lifesaver for people that don't have or you're trying to get back in the mix of things. I'm trying to go back to school here and transferring, it cost me a lot of money," Bates said.
Food baskets can be picked up Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Northeast Community Fund building.
