Decatur, Ill (WAND) – When the pandemic hit in 2020 the Northeast Community Fund is the place people quickly turned to when they needed food. In 2021 they provided 60,000 boxes of groceries to feed families who may ask for help once every two weeks.
Northeast operates on donations. From now until the end of the month they are running their annual “Love thy neighbor” fundraiser. To donate go to: https://northeastcommunityfund.org/
Donations to Northeast Community fund are tax deductible.
