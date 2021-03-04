DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Notorious P.I.G. food truck business in Decatur has been recognized as one of the best in the country for recipes.
The business placed in the top five in the National Barbecue and Grilling Association's recipes category. It did not place, however, when the organization named its top three Thursday night.
The business is planning to open a brick and mortar store in Mt. Zion. More information can be found in a Facebook Live video owners created Tuesday.
The Notorious P.I.G. specializes in American Craft BBQ, according to its website. It also offers catering for events.
