MATTOON, Ill. (WAND)- A Sarah Bush Lincoln Advanced Practice Registered Nurse has resigned after allegedly posting a discriminatory message on social media, over the weekend.
The APRN released the following apology statement:
"I am deeply sorry for my posts on social media. I allowed my personal feelings to spill out. Those hateful words are not aligned with how I have provided care to my patients. Sarah Bush Lincoln is a wonderful organization and my actions have tarnished its reputation. I have resigned and know my patients will be well cared for."
The Sarah Bush Lincoln President has since released an official statement on behalf of the hospital.
SBL President and CEO Jerry Esker said, " Our mission is to provide exceptional care to all. That means provide care to everyone regardless of race, religion, gender, sexual orientation, disability, income, national origin, cultural beliefs, and preferences. Our mission is woven throughout our fabric and discriminatory practices are not tolerated. We are sorry this issue has caused such turmoil. We will continue to stand behind our mission and provide care to all."
Esker added that everyone is entitled to due process, and he wanted to talk with the APRN before taking action.
"We appreciate the out pour of concern," Esker said.
