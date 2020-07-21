AUBURN, Ill. (WAND) - A confirmed tornado touched down near Auburn Tuesday, National Weather Service officials said.
NWS in Lincoln told WAND-TV the tornado briefly touched down at 4:08 p.m. at a location about 2 miles north of Auburn. Officials said it was on the ground for about one minute.
The tornado was not sighted due to heavy rainfall, but NWS officials confirmed there was a tornado based on strong circulation seen on radar and pictures sent in from weather spotters.
A station crew captured pictures of storm damage in the Auburn area, which included a tree that fell on a house and other damaged trees.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.