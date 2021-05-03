(WAND) - Multiple confirmed tornadoes are confirmed to have touched down in central Illinois Monday evening, per the National Weather Service.
NWS officials in Lincoln said a tornado was located near Pleasant Plains (12 miles northwest of Springfield) and moving east at 30 miles per hour.
Another NWS report said a confirmed tornado was located near Mechanicsburg, or 15 miles east of Springfield, at 6:15 p.m. It was moving east at 35 miles per hour at that time.
The National Weather Service has confirmed a tornado touched down over Niantic at 6:35 p.m. This is 11 miles west of Decatur. NWS officials said it is moving east at 35 miles per hour. At 7:04 p.m., the tornado was over Mount Zion.
Tornado warnings in the viewing area had expired as of 8:40 p.m. Monday.
Severe thunderstorm warnings are still in effect until 9 p.m. for the following areas:
- Southeastern Coles County
- Southwestern Edgar County
- Northwestern Clark County
- Southwestern Coles County
- Southeastern Moultrie County
- East central Shelby County
- Northwestern Cumberland County
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.