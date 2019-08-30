DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - A variety of programs are offered in the Illinois Department of Corrections to help criminal offenders get back on their feet.
A number of prisons throughout the state have a variety of workshops, transitional programs, educational programs and job training programs. The Danville Correctional Center is no exception, the facility offers a variety of academic, vocation, industries and volunteer programs.
Throughout the years, different programs have been dropped and reinstated back into the penitentiary system. One of those in Danville is their art workshop, where offenders learn all the basics when it comes to creating masterpieces.
Santiago Garcia is an inmate in DCC and works as an instructor for the art workshop. However, Garcia didn't always have a passion for art like he does now. Originally from Mexico, he came to the United States alone to start a new life. However, he was locked up in 1997 and is currently serving a projected 37 year sentence for a crime he committed in Cook County.
"When I first caught this case it was a really hard moment for me. My family was far away from me and I didn't speak English at all," he explained.
During his first months in prison, Garcia was enrolled in the PACE program in Cook County. It was an education program, however he still didn't speak fluent English.
"My first week in prison I was so broken down," he said. "I was disappointed with myself, my life and I was literally crying."
The fear, sadness and anger didn't stay with Garcia too long. He said one day he grab a pen and a piece of paper and started drawing and that's when a spark was lit inside him.
"I believe when I started drawing that was like a spark. That was my hope, the divine hope for myself."
Since then Garcia has studied art, painted murals inside the prison and is now teaching other offenders how to express their emotions on paper or canvas.
"I wanted to show people that there is redemption in prison. We can change gradually through art," Garcia explained. "We can heal through art."
The 43-year-old said through art he was able to express his emotions and use it as a therapy. Now, as an instructor he's able to help other offenders who may be going through the same situation he was at one point in his life.
"I try to pass this on to people, try to show them they can be a better worth through art. We can change the negativity and use it to produce beauty."
Alongside Garcia, Darryl Simms also works as an instructor for the art workshop. Simms says his journey through art also started while he was in a dark place. Simms is currently serving a life sentence, and at one point was one death row.
"My journey began in art in a dark place, but it's hard to pinpoint why or how we come to discover things about us artistically," he said.
Simms started his artistic career painting religious symbols during his low point, but now he does more entertainment art. He feels programs like the art workshop work to break down barriers.
"You give guys something that they don't have, an exercise through a language, because I believe art is a language," he explained. "I know I've seen people change and grown, they come from one place to another, because I have."
Before, getting motivated was hard for Simms. He said now he's thankful DCC has the art workshop because through art he's able to see the change in himself and others.
"Through this, I believe coming here every day and sharing with guys and checking the egos at the door has made a big difference."
Both Simms and Garcia agreed the art workshop has given them the ability to meet men from all walks of life and make a connection in ways they never imagined.
"We have found a bond. We are different races, different nationalities,different cultures, but art work puts us together," said Garcia.
Pedro Arroya is a student in the art workshop. He's been in the penitentiary system since 2004, but said throughout his sentencing he's been creating art.
"It changes you mindset. You're whole atmosphere and perspective of life," he explained.
All three say their time behind bars has taught them a lot about themselves and others.
Recently an offender was released and was able to get a job because of programs like the art workshop. DCC said, the offender was in the art workshop and worked in their industries program in graphic design. Once released, he was able to get a job in graphic design because of the skills he learned while in DCC.
A once repeat offender has become a poster child for how art changes lives and can transcend barriers. He beat the odds and became a productive citizen paying taxes and maintaining healthy relationships in his new life," said DCC officials.
