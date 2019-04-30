CHATHAM, Ill. (WAND) - Have you ever been pulled over and thought the person stopping you was not a real police officer?
Dave Leach, who is part of the Chatham Police Department, says most people who have been pulled over had no doubt the officer was real, but sometimes, people doubt whether the person stopping them is an actual cop.
According to Leach, anyone who is suspicious about the vehicle pulling them over should take the first step of calling 911.
"Most people have a phone on them these days, " Leach said. "Call 911, and tell them who you are, where you're at, and the dispatcher will look to check if the officer behind you is a real cop or not."
Leach also says drivers should never pull over in dark, unlit areas.
"Keep driving until you get to a well lit, public area," Leach said. "If you get that suspicion something is wrong, articulate that to the officer and let them know I would've pulled over but here's why I didn't."
But the biggest giveaway that someone is impersonating an officer, according to Leach, is if they are wearing no uniform or badge.
"There's been times where officers come up, and he doesn't have any marking and he's stumbling on his words and they aren't able to articulate why they stopped you or who they are," Leach said.
Leach also says to pay attention to the lights on the car pulling you over.
"What we have found to be a typical is, some people will be stopped and report seeing a small flashing light that isn't mounted in the car and the headlights aren't flashing," Leach said.
Although it's rare, Leach says this crime can happen.
"It was two Chatham teenagers, who were going out and pulling people over, and the sheriff's office made an arrest for them in 2013," Leach said.
Anyone caught impersonating an officer will face a felony charge.
"Your intuition is one of the most powerful forms of self-defense that will help you, and it could save you," Leach said. "Pay attention, be aware and never discard any bad feeling you get."