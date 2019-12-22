MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A fatal crash on I-55 Sunday leaves one dead.
Illinois State Police responded to a crash on I-55 southbound near milepost 68 in Montgomery County.
A Chevrolet Silverado left the roadway for unknown reasons and rolled-over. The driver was trapped inside the vehicle and had to be rescued.
The driver was air-lifted to a local trauma center with serious injuries.
The front and rear seat passengers were not wearing seatbelts and were ejected from the vehicle.The rear seat passenger, Alvin L. Hunter of Sullivan, MO, was pronounced dead on scene by the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office. The front seat passenger was transported by ambulance to a local trauma center with serious injuries. The crash is under investigation by the Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit and Illinois State Police Zone 6 Investigations.