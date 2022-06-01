MACOUPIN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND)- One individual is dead after a two vehicle fatal crash on Illinois Route 16.
According to police, Steven A. See, 33, of Litchfield, IL was stopped eastbound at the intersection of Illinois Route 16 and County Line Road, behind another vehicle that was yielding to westbound traffic, when eastbound traveler, Grace L. Keeton, 23, of Litchfield, struck the back of See's vehicle while approaching the intersection.
Keeton was transported to an area hospital where she was later pronounced deceased.
Police say See, along with three other passengers in his vehicle did not sustain any injury in the accident.
Among those passengers were Jason M. Hoos, 49, Michael C. Phipps, 30, both of Litchfield, as well as Kaleb L. Anderson, 30, of Fillmore, IL.
At this time no other information has been released.
