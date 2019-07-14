DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – One person is dead after a shooting in Decatur.
The Decatur Police Department says it happened shortly after midnight on Sunday. DPD says officers were called to a home in the 1400 block of East Hickory Street. Police say the victim died from apparent gunshot wounds.
The Macon County Coroner identified the man as 27-year-old Demetrius Ford of Decatur. The coroner said Ford was pronounced dead on scene and his body was found on the front porch of the home.
Officials say there’s been no arrests made in this case, and an investigation is underway.
If you have any information that could help solve the case, call Crime Stoppers at 423-TIPS.