CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Ill. (WAND)- One man is dead after a single-vehicle crash on IL Rt. 121.
Police say, Timothy O. Allison, 33, of West Liberty, IL, was traveling north on Illinois Route 121 at County Road 775 N when, for unknown reasons, he ran off the right side of the roadway, overcorrected, crossed both lanes, and ran off the left side of the roadway.
Allison's vehicle came to a stop after striking a tree and a parked vehicle at a residence.
He was pronounced deceased on the scene.
No further information has been released at this time.
