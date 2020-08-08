SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Springfield Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened overnight at a bar in downtown Springfield.
Police say around 3 a.m. Saturday, officers were on scene near Wet Bar on 221 S. 5th St. monitoring a large gathering. A fight broke out and shots were fired. Officers found a victim with a gunshot wound to his upper body. As officers were helping the victim, police say the crowd became aggressive toward the officers and attempted to push their way into the crime scene.
The victim was taken to HSHS St. John's Hospital, but did not survive. Another victim arrived at the emergency room with a stab wound to the back and is currently being treated.
The investigation is on-going and updates will be provided as information becomes available. Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call the Springfield Police Department (217) 788-8311 and/or Sangamon/Menard County Crime Stoppers (217) 788-8427.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.