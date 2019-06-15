(WAND) – Who doesn’t love a good deal?
Old Navy's annual flip flop sale gets underway Saturday. Select flip flops that normally cost $3.99 will be on sale for just $1 dollar both in-store and online.
Shoppers can buy up to 10 pairs in stores and five pairs online while supplies last.
Before noon local time, customers can get a free pair with a $24 dollar purchase.
There's also a chance to win money and prizes by participating in the golden flip flop hunt. A select number of golden flip flops will be hidden throughout every Old Navy store. Find one, and there’s a chance to win $24 thousand dollars!
