SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - One person was killed in a single-vehicle car crash in Springfield early Friday.
Just before 2 a.m., the Springfield Police Department responded to a single vehicle accident in the 1300 block of East Lake Shore Drive.
A single vehicle had left the road, striking several trees.
The driver was found to be deceased.
An investigation into the crash continues. More information will be released by the Sangamon County Coroner’s Office.
Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the Springfield Police Department at 217.788.8311 and/or Sangamon/Menard County Crime Stoppers at 217.788.8427.
Copyright 2023 WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.