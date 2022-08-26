DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Richland Community College and VA Illiana are teaming up for the second annual Operation Obstacle: The Race To End Veteran Suicide. It is scheduled for September 24, 2022 at 10 am on the Richland campus in Decatur.
It’s an alarming statistic. Seventeen veterans take their own lives each day in the U.S. Operation Obstacle raises funds and raises awareness. It is open to the public.
The course is a timed two-mile obstacle course. It takes the average person 20 to 45 minutes to complete.
To register go to the Richland Community College website. Or, you can take a smart phone and say “Operation Obstacle 2022” and then click on the registration link. The registration fee is $25.
Copyright 2022. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.