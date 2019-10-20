CLEVELAND, Oh. (NBC) - Efforts failed Friday to keep a large opioid lawsuit from going to trial in Ohio.
At the urging of the federal judge to resolve cases and bypass Monday’s trial, CEO’s and government leaders tried to hammer out a deal.
According to North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein, local governments did not accept a deal worth $48 billion dollars in cash and drug treatment services.
Differences, he said, were among state attorney generals and lawyers rather than the drug makers and distributors they are suing.
Pharmaceutical companies who haven't already settled, will now have to fight against the assertion they developed, marketed and sold addicting pain-killers triggering an epidemic.
The trial hinges on the basic premise that manufacturers deceptively marketed the drugs and distributors failed to monitor and report huge numbers of narcotics going out into communities.
The jury trial will now go forward on Monday.