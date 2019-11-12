(WAND) - When you think of Oreos, you probably picture chocolate sandwich cookies. However, the brand is releasing a creme-filled candy egg for the holidays.
Oreo's Chocolate Candy Ornaments look very similar to Cadbury's signature treat, but are filled with Oreo’s classic vanilla creme, speckled with little bits of crunchy chocolate cookies.
Cadbury actually makes an Oreo creme egg that is released around Easter, but they have only been available throughout the U.K. and Canada in previous years.
The new chocolate Oreo ornaments are available right now at Walmart and retail for $3.48, with five eggs per pack.