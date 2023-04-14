URBANA, Ill. (WAND)- OSF Heart of Mary and Gift of Hope leaders honored National Donate Life Month by raising a Gift of Hope flag outside the hospital.
Amongst the group was Cheryl Weaver, a pharmacist at OSF HealthCare Heart of Mary Medical Center in Urbana, Illinois, and her son, Kevin, who are happy and healthy adults thanks to donors giving the gift of life.
According to OSF, Cheryl and Kevin suffered from polycystic kidneys, a hereditary disease. But each is the recipient of a transplant kidney that allowed them to go off dialysis and regain independent living.
"They are very special people," Cheryl Weaver says of organ donors. "It's a hard time in life when someone passes away, and they have to make a critical decision to donate. That decision is what saved me."
The flag was raised on Thursday during a small ceremony.
