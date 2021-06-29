DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – After four years leading Decatur Public Schools, Dr. Paul Fregeau will finish his tenure on June 30 as he departs for a new job in Missouri.
In March, Fregeau, who came to Decatur from Missouri, announced he has accepted a superintendent job with Fox C-6 School District in the St. Louis Area. He believes he left DPS61 in a better position than when he arrived.
"I think we are in a great place, and I anticipate great things for the district moving forward,” Fregeau said in an interview with WAND News’ Chris Carter.
Dr. Fregeau signed a five-year contract in 2017 making $197,000 a year. When he arrived, he made a five-year plan for the district. Part of the plan included reconfiguring the district’s schools and consulting and closing schools. Fregeau said those goals will be met when all the school changes are finished this fall.
"Hopefully, the sense of neighborhood will be better, and everything should be situated for our kids to learn in a comfortable setting, a safe setting for them to do the best they can in class,” he said.
Coming from a challenging Kansas City area district, Fregeau recognized Decatur Public schools needed some work to help students succeed. He made it his mission to turn test scores around. Until the pandemic hit, Fregeau said the district had showed progress in 13 of 18 core groups. He hopes the momentum will continue.
"We have spent a lot of money on teaching and learning to support curriculum and resources for the teachers to use with their students moving forward,” Fregeau said.
Despite the continued challenges, Fregeau believes DPS61 is moving in the right direction, and he hopes the next leader can keep the district on the pass of success and bring people together.
"I think they [next superintendent] need to be a person who can bring groups of people together, a good collaborator,” he said. “Everyone has different viewpoints, so bring all those viewpoints together and land on what is best for the kids that everybody understands."
Fregeau is leaving Decatur one year shy of finishing his contract. He said he is leaving to help more students and be closer to his family. He starts his new job on Thursday.
Former Decatur Public Schools Superintendent Bobbi Williams will serves as interim superintendent. A nationwide search is underway.
