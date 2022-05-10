ILLINOIS (WAND) - Gas prices have surged to record levels in Illinois. They're now skyrocketing past the national average.
The state average was $4.70 per gallon as of Tuesday. Nationally, it was $4.37 on the same date.
Alyssa Patrick of WAND News visited a local Casey's, where gas was $4.74 Tuesday night. That's one of the highest prices she had seen in Decatur, but gas locally appeared to over $4.50 everywhere.
Customers at Marathon on East Pershing Road said their wallets are hurting from high gas prices. Many said they are trying to go work, school and essential errands using as little fuel as possible.
"I just go where I need to go, and home. That's it," said local driver Labaron Wallace.
Marathon station owner Amar Lote said he's seen a major drop in sales inside of the convenience store as gas prices have climbed. He believes people are having less money to use on a drink or snack after using more of their hard-earned cash on fuel.
