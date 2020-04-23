PANA, Ill. (WAND) - A Pana Walgreens employee is being evaluated for possible COVID-19.
The employee's test results have not yet confirmed whether they actually contracted the virus.
The employee works in a store located at 108 S. Poplar St.
Walgreens released a statement saying, "When notified of a confirmed or presumed positive COVID-19 case, we take actions meeting or exceeding recommendations from the CDC, OSHA, public health officials and other credible sources while following federal, state and local health advisories. Our clinical and safety teams work closely with our field and store leadership to respond accordingly, which may include identifying and contacting individuals who may be at risk in order to self-quarantine or self-monitor their health, as well as cleaning and disinfecting the location or impacted areas of the store."
Walgreens said cleanings may require temporarily closing a store.
Chris-Mont EMA and Christain County Public Health have spoken with Walgreen’s Management to ensure the safety of their customers and staff. They have been and continue to follow CDC and Public Health recommendations and protocols.
The store temporarily closed on short notice Wednesday to ensure the safety of the public and its employees. The store was able to reopen Thursday morning after a very thorough cleaning.