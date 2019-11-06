DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – The Decatur Park Board approved the fees for the new aquatic center opening at Outlook Adventure Park.
Prices for Splash Cove for daily entrance will be between $8-$10 for adults. A family of six can get a membership for $300 per year.
Below is the full pricing list:
Daily Admission:
- Ages 13+ = $10
- Senior (65+) = $9
- 4-12 = $8
- Under 4 = free
Season Pass (on sale May 1):
- Individual under 13 = $150
- Individual ages 13+ = $175
- Family of 2 = $225
- Family of 3 = $275
- Family of 4-6 people = $300
- Additional family members = $50
- Babysitter pass = $75
- Seniors 65+ = $150
The Park Board also said they have another surprise coming to the Outlook Adventure Park in the spring. It’s not clear what the surprise is just yet.
During the meeting the board also approved the land swap agreement for Johns Hill Park and Johns Hill Senior center to the Decatur School District and the park district will receive the Midstate Soccer Complex land.