DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur Park District and Decatur Public School District are moving forward on what they are calling a landmark agreement.
The park district will transfer Johns Hill Park and Johns Hill Senior Center to DPS. The site will be the new home for the state-of-the-art Johns Hill Magnet School.
DPS said this project is the 'cornerstone of District #61's Bold facility plan."
In exchange, DPD will receive acreage that is home to the MidState Soccer Complex. The plan will relieve the school district's 40 year lease agreement with the park district for the soccer complex land.
“This partnership is a great example of the benefits that can occur when public entities work collaboratively to support the students and families in the Decatur community,” shared Dr. Paul Fregeau, Superintendent of Decatur Public Schools.
“This land exchange allows both the School District and Park District to better serve the tax payers by creating this mutually beneficial arrangement,” added Chris Harrison, Decatur Park Board President.
Below are the benefits included in the agreement:
- Provides the District #61 land to use for the planned construction of a new Johns Hill Magnet School building.
- Midstate Soccer Complex will continue to serve as a venue for over 1400 kids who participate in the MidState Soccer Club. The club is committed to provide high caliber coaching and training for soccer in the Decatur community.
- The Park District will determine a permanent facility that serves the needs of our long time senior participants. While a permanent location is being determined, the program will be moved to the former Scovill Golf Course Club House.