EL PASO, Ill. (WAND) - Dozens of vehicles were involved in a crash on Interstate 39 south of El Paso, Illinois Thursday afternoon.
Nineteen commercial motor vehicles (CMV) and nine passenger vehicles were involved in the property damage crash.
Numerous other vehicles slid off in the area but were not damaged.
Several CMV loads were spilled on and around the roadways.
Crews spent the night clearing the road and removing vehicles.
As of noon Friday, Interstate 39 northbound lanes are open. All southbound lanes remain closed.
