PAWNEE, Ill. (WAND) - Part of Pawnee is under a boil order for 48 hours, officials announced Monday.
Beginning at 3 p.m. Monday, the order is in effect for Carroll Street between 10th and 13th streets. It will be active for 48 hours.
Further details were not made public in a fax sent to WAND News.
