PAXTON, Ill. (WAND) - Pells and Bixby park in Paxton are going to see a few changes in the next few months.
Mayor Bill Ingold says the some of the park equipment has been there for over 15 years!
"I want something that's a "Wow!" so when the kids go out there they go, "Wow!" and they run to go play on it."
Many improvements have been done in Paxton recently. There was 1.2 million spent to update the downtown area of Paxton. The mayor has a clear written plan on how he wants these improvements to come along.
The parts for the updated park will take about 32 weeks to get to Paxton. Being that it it will take a while, they won't be done until next spring.
"The problem is it takes 32 weeks once you order it for it to come in. It is made in Pennsylvania so you'd think it would be quicker than that."
Parents in the community as excited to see the updates to the park as well.
