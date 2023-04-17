TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - The Taylorville Fire Department was called out for a house fire Sunday night.
Crews responded to the 700 block of E. Thompson around 6:30 p.m.
Fire and smoke were coming from a door and back porch.
Firefighters were able to get the fire under control within 20 minutes.
The home occupants were displaced and are being assisted by the American Red Cross.
TFD received automatic mutual aid from Owaneco and Stonington Fire Protection Districts, Dunn’s Ambulance and TPD.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
