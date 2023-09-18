CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) — Jona Kerluku is a second-year medical student at the Carle Illinois College of Medicine. Once she discovered the Perry Initiative at her internship, she couldn't wait to start a chapter right here in central Illinois.
“The Perry Initiative is a one-day exploration program for high school students. There’s also a medical student portion in the evening where we have a similar set up a little bit shorter and more precise in a residency track,” explained Kerluku.
Knowing that the initiative can introduce students to orthopedic surgery and engineering as early as high school was reason that Kerluku began the chapter.
“My true interest in starting this program is because mentorship is really important. There are things about medicine that you don’t really get to see very early on unless you know somebody in the field," said Kerluku. "These kinds of opportunities give students the chance to engage with medicine and decide whether or not this field is for them.”
The initiative also brings women from different backgrounds all together in one place.
The Chief of Diversity and Inclusion at Carle Illinois College of Medicine explained how important inclusion is in the medical field.
“Representation really in medicine is really important for many reasons," said Nicole del Castillo. "Research has shown that it improves quality of care, it improves, you know, just patient outcomes, as well as it reduces communication barriers that can happen.”
For more information on The Perry Initiative, click here.
