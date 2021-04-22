CHARLESTON, Ill. (WAND) - A person trapped in a Charleston home that caught fire was rescued by police.
Officers Seth Brewer, James Milton and Jacob Huss arrived on the scene of the fire Wednesday afternoon at 1323 Madison Ave. They reported finding a young man trapped on the home's second floor.
Police ran to a window, where a Mel's Disposal employee and retired Illinois State Trooper Rory Steidl had directed the victim to go. Police helped him jump to safety and caught him.
"Outstanding job by fall of you," Charleston police said in a statement.
