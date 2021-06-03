CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Police responded to the 1800 block of Joanne Lane for the report of a shooting Wednesday evening.
Police responded to the call around 5:15 p.m., upon arrival, officers located an 18-year-old male suffering from a single life-threatening gunshot wound.
Police say the victim was transported to a local hospital where he remains in critical condition.
A witness, Logan Belcher, spoke with WAND News and said the victim was shot in the face. They described him as a younger male.
Belcher said he pulled up at home and a neighbor said someone was shot. He helped put pressure on the wound and make sure someone called 911.
He said an ambulance arrived and picked up the victim.
According to the police, the preliminary investigation indicates the victim was outside standing next to a motor vehicle when another motor vehicle approached, fired a single shot from inside the vehicle, and fled the scene.
No arrests have been made at this time, and the investigation remains ongoing.
Anyone with any additional information can contact police at 217-351-4545.
Arrangements can be made for information to be shared privately.
Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may also submit tips to Crime Stoppers by phone at: 217-373-8477 (TIPS); online at 373tips.com; or the “P3 Tips” mobile app.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.