CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - A 3-year-old boy is in the hospital after police said he accidentally shot himself.
Champaign police said the "tragic" incident happened at 9:10 a.m. Friday in the 600 block of South Crescent Drive.
Upon arrival, officers found the 3-year-old with a non-life threatening gunshot wound.
The boy was taken to an area hospital and is in stable condition.
Police said the initial investigation suggests the child gained access to an unsecured firearm and accidentally discharged it once into his midsection.
The parents are cooperating with law enforcement, and there have been no arrests. Although the incident remains under investigation, police are not looking for additional suspects.
