ARGENTA, Ill. (WAND)– One dead after shots fired in Argenta, over a financial dispute, police say.
The Macon County Sheriffs office responded to an address in Argenta, Illinois, for reports of a man having been shot Sunday, July 11, at 6:20 p.m.
Officials say, upon arrival, deputies located a 51-year-old male deceased from multiple gunshot wounds.
According to police, the initial investigation revealed that the victim was confronting Phillip Gehrken, 52, of Forsyth, about recent financial disputes; when Gehrken shot at him multiple times at an Argenta residence.
Gehrken was placed into custody by detectives on the scene and booked into the Macon County Jail on charges of homicide, unlawful use of a weapon, and possession of a weapon by a felon.
He is awaiting his initial appearance in court this morning.
Search warrants were obtained by the investigators authorizing a thorough search of the residence in Argenta and a residence in Forsyth.
This situation remains under investigation by the Macon County Sheriff’s Office and the Illinois State Police Crime Scene Division.
The name of the deceased is being withheld pending family notification by the Macon County Coroner.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.