PANA, Ill. (WAND) - U.S Marshals assisted in the arrest of a wanted man in Pana, which police said came after a car chase.
According to police, the U.S Marshals were in Pana on Tuesday assisting in locating a subject wanted for multiple warrants, including an Illinois Department of Corrections parole violation warrant.
At 4:30 p.m., the subject was seen leaving a location in Pana when a Pana officer attempted to make a traffic stop on the vehicle while assisting the U.S. Marshals.
The vehicle failed to stop, authorities said, and fled northbound out of Pana on 2500 East Road.
Authorities said the vehicle traveled recklessly north a couple of miles and then west before turning around and heading south back towards Pana. The vehicle violated numerous traffic laws upon re-entering Pana including failing to stop for police.
At 4:39 p.m., the vehicle exited the roadway at Sheridan and Magnolia Street and the driver then fled on foot southbound.
U.S. Marshals took the passenger into custody as the fleeing driver was pursued.
The driver was located a few minutes later hiding behind a residence and was taken into custody by U.S. Marshals.
Police said the driver, Quentin J. McKittrick, 21, of Pana, was taken into custody on the following charges: IDOC parole warrant, Christian County warrant FTA possession of meth, aggravated fleeing/eluding police, resisting arrest, no valid driver's license, and other traffic-related violations.
The passenger, Colby D. Coleman, age 27, was taken into custody and was later released pending further investigation.
Upon further investigation by Pana police, multiple criminal investigations were resolved with the following additional charges to be filed against McKittrick: theft/possession of a stolen vehicle, burglary, multiple counts of criminal damage to a vehicle, criminal damage to property and battery.
McKittrick was taken to Christian County Correctional Center on the Christian County and IDOC parole violation warrants.
Multiple cases remain under investigation with additional charges being reviewed by the Christian County State Attorney's Office.
McKittrick is suspected of being involved in numerous crimes throughout central Illinois over the past several months, putting numerous lives and property at risk, police said.
The subject is now in custody and is assumed innocent until proven guilty, as the criminal justice system will be allowed to move forward.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.