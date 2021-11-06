DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur Police reported a 60-year-old man has "potential life-threatening injuries" after he was shot while walking.
Decatur police say there was an exchange of gunfire between two groups of people at the intersection of W. Wood and N. Crea Streets on Saturday night.
Police reported, a 60-year-old man was walking in the area, was apparently uninvolved, and was struck in the chest. His injuries are "potentially life threatening."
Neighbors told WAND News they heard 10 to 12 gunshots and a car speed off just before 5:15 p.m. Saturday night.
It was moments later when police arrived and had the intersection of W. Wood and N. Crea Streets blocked off. They were on scene for 2 hours.
A WAND News crew saw a gold car at the intersection with its doors open. A neighbor reported after hearing gunshots, they saw multiple people get out of the car and run.
Police also had the area of W. Main and N. Haworth Streets blocked off.
