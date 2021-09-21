CHICAGO (WAND) - A teenager was shot only steps away from Simeon Vocational High School on Tuesday in Chicago and later died from his wounds, police said.
Police said the victim, who was 15, was shot by a person in a black-colored vehicle at about 2:41 p.m. NBC Chicago reports he was standing in front of a business located in the 8300 block of S. Holland Road.
He was shot in the chest and went to the University of Chicago Medical Center while in critical condition. Authorities said he was later pronounced dead.
The station shared a tweet from community activist Ja'Mal Green, who said the victim was a Simeon student. He is offering a $2,000 reward for information that can lead to an immediate arrest in the next 24 hours (the tweet was posted at 3:52 p.m. Tuesday).
The 15 year old has just been pronounced deceased. My heart just breaks everyday. I have an immediate $2,000 for someone who can give information that can lead to an immediate arrest in the next 24 hours!! https://t.co/o9CHNBCQSV— Ja'Mal Green (@JaymalGreen) September 21, 2021
