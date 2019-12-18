DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A suspected marijuana dealer was found with bags of the plant in his home, police said.
According to sworn statements, police conducted a search warrant Tuesday at the Garfield Avenue address of Brian O. Cunningham, 26, who was on parole. Officers said they found packaging in the home, which contained five individual bags of marijuana. Each bag contained 28 grams, per statements.
Police said they found another two sandwich bags filled with marijuana – again containing 28 grams each – in a Christmas stocking and behind a couch. They said a box of sandwich bags, a digital scale and a shotgun were also recovered.
Cunningham is not permitted to possess a shotgun as a felon.
The suspect is charged with manufacture/delivery of cannabis, possession of a weapon by a felon and violation of parole. Authorities set his bail at $75,000 in Macon County.