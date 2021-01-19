MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) - A fight that started between a group of juveniles in Mattoon turned into an all out brawl between their parents and led to shots being fired in Mattoon.
Police were called to the 1700 block of Edgar Ave. Monday around 6:15 p.m.
When they got there, they learned two groups of people had been fighting and shots had been fired.
While no one was shot, a house with an infant inside had been struck by a bullet.
Mattoon police said the fight started between a group of juveniles that led to a physical fight.
Adults from both parties got involved. Police said the fight was escalated by the adults to the point where they were throwing ceramic garden gnomes at one another.
Police said men from both sides pulled handguns and started firing "indiscriminately."
Amanda L. Hopgood, 42, of Mattoon, was arrested in connection with this incident in the 1400 block of Marshall Ave. at 11:00 p.m.
She was charged with Obstructing Justice. The charge alleges that she lied to police about the presence of a suspect wanted for questioning in regards to the shooting. That suspect was found within her home.
Police executed search warrants at three homes during the night, and one firearm used in the shooting was seized. CSI units were present at the Edgar Avenue address processing the crime scene until 2:30 a.m.
Hopgood was taken to the jail.
Police ask anyone with information in regards to this shooting contact Coles County Crimestoppers or the MPD via Facebook.
Persons can remain anonymous and will qualify for cash rewards of up to $1,000.
The investigation continues and more arrests are expected.
